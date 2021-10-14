Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Short Interest Up 258.4% in September

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,300 shares, a growth of 258.4% from the September 15th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLNK shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Project Angel Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE MLNK traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.36. 102,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,761. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31. Project Angel Parent has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $29.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Project Angel Parent will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.