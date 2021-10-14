Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:PV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 1,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,721. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

