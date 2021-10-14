Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.20 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00003774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00097119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.84 or 0.00420126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013706 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025174 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034749 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,250,650,235 coins and its circulating supply is 32,904,527,669 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.