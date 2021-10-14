Zacks: Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.17). Stoneridge posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SRI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. 629,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $574.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 71.3% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 98,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 104.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

