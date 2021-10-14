Brokerages Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) PT at $153.75

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

IBM stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.27.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

