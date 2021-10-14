$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,060. The company has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,522 shares of company stock valued at $44,174,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

