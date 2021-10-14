$839.32 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report $839.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $576.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 14,310 shares valued at $744,233. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,021. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.