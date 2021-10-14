DFSocial Gaming Tops 1-Day Volume of $94,857.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $94,857.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 52% higher against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $251.35 or 0.00436446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00122296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,561.11 or 0.99951130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,745.31 or 0.06503495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002852 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

