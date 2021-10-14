Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the September 15th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWND traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 263,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. Tailwind Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

