AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Short Interest Up 291.8% in September

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 291.8% from the September 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AiHuiShou International stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 340,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. AiHuiShou International has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RERE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,415,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,278,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

