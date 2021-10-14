DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.68

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 17327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SEB Equities raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

