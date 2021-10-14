Traders Purchase High Volume of Altimeter Growth Call Options (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 84,711 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,916% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,201 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGC. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Altimeter Growth in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Altimeter Growth stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,809,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,005. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. Altimeter Growth has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

