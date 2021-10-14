Brokerages Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Target Price at $16.10

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,633. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.