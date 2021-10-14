Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report sales of $27.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.61 million and the highest is $35.00 million. Limoneira reported sales of $29.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $159.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.14 million to $167.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $204.31 million, with estimates ranging from $192.42 million to $219.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

LMNR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. 20,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,572. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $285.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 5,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,200.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,016 shares of company stock worth $431,847 and sold 3,300 shares worth $57,793. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Limoneira by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Limoneira by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Limoneira by 633.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

