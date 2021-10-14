Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post sales of $18.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.15 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $67.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.73 million to $71.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $205.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,948. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $311.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.46. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

