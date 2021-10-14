$0.13 EPS Expected for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holley.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of Holley stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 110,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,623. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.64% of Holley as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

