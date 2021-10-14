Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Declines By 96.3%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the September 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 127,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,998. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.