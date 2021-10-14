Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Declines By 93.3%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 428,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RCRUY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. 343,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Recruit has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

