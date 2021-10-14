China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Short Interest Update

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CDBT remained flat at $$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.26.
About China Dasheng Biotechnology
