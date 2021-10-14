China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Short Interest Update

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDBT remained flat at $$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.26.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

China Dasheng Biotechnology Co engages in the development, manufacture and sale of bacteria based products, which are used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation. It operates through the following business segments: Agriculture Related Additives for Livestock Feed and Crop Cultivation. The company was founded on January 12, 2007 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

