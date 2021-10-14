Ultra Tops One Day Volume of $2.53 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Ultra has a market cap of $148.60 million and $2.53 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.89 or 0.01037290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.26 or 0.00336464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00297302 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001126 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00036584 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

