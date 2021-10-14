Travelzoo (TZOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 60,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,079. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 million, a PE ratio of 564.00 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,114 shares of company stock worth $3,167,120. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travelzoo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Travelzoo worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

