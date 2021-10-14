$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%.

CSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

CSTM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.62. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth $182,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth $214,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

