$69.06 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to announce sales of $69.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.50 million and the lowest is $68.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $58.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $258.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 644,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,748. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $428,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $585,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,150 shares of company stock worth $6,634,801. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

