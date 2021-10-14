Zacks: Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $971.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post $971.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $977.70 million and the lowest is $964.25 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $957.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBH. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 597,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

