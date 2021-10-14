SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCIA remained flat at $$4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $19.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.32. SCI Engineered Materials has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.61.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

