SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Up 350.0% in September

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SGQRF stock remained flat at $$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930. SouthGobi Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 78.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.71%.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company. It owns the following coal projects in Mongolia: Ovoot Tolgoi Mine; Soumber Deposit and Zag Suuj Deposit. The company was founded on February 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

