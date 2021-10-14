Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.85

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.85 and last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 138526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

