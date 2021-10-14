First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.77 Million

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to report sales of $27.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.40 million to $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $26.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $112.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.00 million, with estimates ranging from $113.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,058,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 977.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 136,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 89.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 68,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $243.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

