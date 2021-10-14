Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. Raymond James downgraded Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Kadmon stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,597. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kadmon by 20.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Kadmon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kadmon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kadmon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kadmon by 21.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

