Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $2.03. Alcoa reported earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 258.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $7.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.60. 9,785,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

