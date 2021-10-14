HeartBout Price Tops $0.0023 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $123,218.50 and approximately $34.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00046275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00235197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

