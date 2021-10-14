Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 479.1% in September

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 479.1% from the September 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. 48,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. JBS has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: Brazil, Seara, Beef USA, Pork USA, Chicken USA and Others. The Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.