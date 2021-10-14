Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 445.2% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 26,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 152,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.