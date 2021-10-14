MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 396.2% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of MSADY stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.26. 37,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.48.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

