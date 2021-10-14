Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Radware posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at $26,393,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Radware by 28.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 894,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Radware by 44,803.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 502,691 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Radware by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,425,000 after purchasing an additional 416,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Radware by 262.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 318,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,845. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

