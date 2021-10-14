Zacks: Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.76 Million

Brokerages expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce $272.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.49 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $225.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.70 million.

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $4.42 on Friday, hitting $130.47. 243,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.96. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.88 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

