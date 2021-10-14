Matrix AI Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.44 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $12.44 million and $890,779.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.13 or 0.00312834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000653 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

