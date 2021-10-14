USDK (USDK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.66 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and $172.30 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00069916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00122971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00074374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,438.47 or 0.99753348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.98 or 0.06496962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002839 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

