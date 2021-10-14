KoHo Chain (KHC) Price Tops $0.0280

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. KoHo Chain has a total market cap of $374,117.09 and $660.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KoHo Chain has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00069916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00122971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00074374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,438.47 or 0.99753348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.98 or 0.06496962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002839 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

