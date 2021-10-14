mStable USD Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.72 million and $122,152.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,562.73 or 0.99969164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00058888 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.80 or 0.00539769 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

