United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $77,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,481,633 shares of company stock worth $890,771,287. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.20. The company had a trading volume of 588,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,509,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.