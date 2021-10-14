MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $216.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,500.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,764.03 or 0.06546032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00312974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $598.19 or 0.01040317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00094401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00464831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.00337856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.43 or 0.00298130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004665 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

