CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,115,505.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $597,761.32.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $1,845,343.92.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,031,120.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.46. 249,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,926. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.72 and its 200-day moving average is $236.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.