Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.97. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. Research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP raised its position in OneWater Marine by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in OneWater Marine by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 120,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

