Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Sells $38,750.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.54. 100,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.