Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $25,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen G. Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $18,456.00.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.80. 248,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,996. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Cowen raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.