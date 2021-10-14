Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Update

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESALY. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS ESALY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,215. Eisai has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

