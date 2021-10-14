Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.56. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.41. 27,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,948. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 767,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 108,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

