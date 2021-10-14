$0.82 EPS Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.75. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 575,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,408. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,888 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 261,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 383,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,644,000 after purchasing an additional 189,139 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.