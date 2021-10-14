Brokerages Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.47. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Shares of RF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.13. 320,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,008,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 874,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

